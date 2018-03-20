‘Omantel Wal Awael’ strengthens intergenerational communication

Omantel has successfully completed its fourth edition of the “Omantel Wal Awael” programme by training 30 elderly people on the use of modern technology. The initiative, which has been found as a result of Omantel’s firm belief in the importance of Internet and social media, comes in a bid to enhance the ability of elderly people to communicate with younger generations. The programme has been implemented in cooperation with Omani Association for Elderly Friends.

“Omantel Wal Awael” is a training and entertainment programme that was first launched in 2014, in an effort to familiarise the elderly with the latest means of communication, information programmes and train them on how to use smart devices in their daily lives. The fourth edition builds on the success of the three previous editions in Muscat, Dhofar and North Al Sharqiyah Governorates.

Laila Mohammed al Wahaibi, CSR Manager at Omantel, said that a total of 127 elderly people have been trained in the four editions. They were trained by some Omantel’s employees on the basics of using smart phones and social media platforms.

She further said, “We have witnessed a great interaction and enthusiasm from the elderly with the initiative in the Wilayat of Sohar. We discovered that they are really keen to learn and get to know the smart phones’ applications that can be used in their daily lives to strengthen their ability to be in touch with their family members and friends.”

“We are truly happy to provide our services to individuals and institutions, and contribute to the efforts made to achieve sustainability and bridge the digital gap”, Added Al Wahaibi.

Al Wahaibi has praised the role of the association and the efforts it has made to ensure the success of the initiative from the early beginning and up to date. She also thanked Omantel’s staff who volunteered to take part in this initiative. According to Al Wahaibi, the training programme is being further developed “In response to the very positive feedback and great interaction from the elderly, we are currently working on developing the programme to be longer and more detailed in familiarising the elderly with latest technologies of smart phones, which will enable them to use these smartphones more efficiently”.

