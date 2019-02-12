Omantel to support development of Oman’s ocean economy

With an investment in 20 international submarine networks that serve more than five billion of the world’s population, Omantel has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering the nation’s blue economy in line with government’s support for Oman’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Omantel works hand in hand with all stakeholders locally and around the globe to strengthen investments in Oman’s ocean economy; we have established joint ventures to offer ICT and IoT services at various sea ports in the country. Additionally, the successful landing of the Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) cable system in the French city of Marseille has provided us direct access to various data centres in Europe which improves latency, broaden access to contents and ultimately improve our customer’s experience,” said Eng Baha al Lawati, General Manager of Omantel’s Carrier & Roaming Services, on the sidelines of the ‘Ocean Economy & Future Technology Conference’.

He further added: “Our partnership with Equinix — world’s largest data centres and colocation provider — to build the first world-class carrier-neutral data centre in Oman, is among those significant achievements which support our vision to build and enrich totally connected community. We are proud to build on the Sultanate’s pivotal historic role in linking east to west and we will continue to lead the future with confidence and innovation to further excel in this domain.”

To date, Omantel has invested in 20 submarine cables that land in 120 cities located in 52 countries. This success has paved the way for significant ICT achievements that has turned the Sultanate into a data hub at the nexus of Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe, explained Al Lawati.

