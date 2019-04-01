Omantel provides mobile services to Oman Aviation Group

Muscat: A new partnership has been inked between Omantel and Oman Aviation Group (OAG), with an aim to bolster the civil aviation industry through a number of advanced mobile services.

The partnership will provide Oman Airports, Oman Air, Oman Air SATS, Oman Air Catering Services, Muscat Duty Free, Golden Tulip Seeb Hotel as well as OAG’s employees access to state-of-the-art services that will help carrying out their operations more effectively.

At the signing ceremony, Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel said, “We are glad about our new partnership with OAG and their trust in the smart solutions that we offer, which are supported with a high-quality network.”

“Our partnership with OAG is one among many with public and private entities that come as part of our strategic efforts to lead the digital transformation in the country. We will continue to bring in latest innovations and digital solutions to Oman, and serve the growing demand for these services to enable working more efficiently,” Al Mamari concluded.

According to Al Mamari, Omantel had been updating telecom and ICT systems in various organisations in the civil aviation industry by setting the ground for advanced services like fibre optics. Among these organisations are Muscat International Airport, Duqm Airport and Salalah Airport, which have been provided with smart telecom solutions and a fibre optics network. In addition, a integrated information centre has been set at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

Mustafa Al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group, stated, “Civil aviation is one of the Sultanate’s most important sectors since it plays a vital role advancing economic development, diversifying the national economy, and strengthening Oman’s position as a major destination that links east to west. Through our partnership with Omantel, we will now benefit from advanced services that will improve the effectiveness of our operations and subsequently increase productivity.”

