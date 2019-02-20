Omantel offers unique package for Baqati subscribers

Muscat: As the demand for Internet access increases, Omantel, the first and leading integrated telecommunication services provider in the Sultanate, introduces first of its kind data only Baqati post-paid plans. Allowing Baqati subscribers up to 50GB of Internet data upon signing 12 and 24 month contracts.

Musbad Madi, Senior Manager, Segment Management at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with an unrivalled Internet experience.

The introduction of Baqati data only plans comes in line with the increasing demand for Internet data amongst every Internet user in the Sultanate. Baqati data only plans, starting from RO 15”. Baqati subscribers can get 50GB of Internet data every month for RO 25 only by signing a 24-month contract or 40GB upon signing a 12-month commitment contract.

On the other hand, customers that want a more affordable plan can subscribe to the RO 15 plan, which allows customers 20GB of Internet data per month upon signing a 24-month contract or 15GB upon signing a 12-month contract. Baqati Data only subscribers can also subscribe to 10 GB data for RO10 only upon consuming their data allowance. Omantel subscribers can subscribe to Baqati data only plans by visiting their nearest Omantel outlet.

“The newly introduced Baqati data only plans are the best option for those who wish to use tablets, portable routers and any smartphone. These plans meet and exceed our customers’ expectations due to their affordable rate,” Madi added.

