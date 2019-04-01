Omantel, Education Ministry launch Renewable Energy Lab

Omantel has announced the opening of a fully-fledged renewable energy lab at the Science and Technology Centre in the Wilayat of Nizwa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The lab is equipped with the necessary tools and technologies to better understand and experience various forms of renewable energy that are available in the Sultanate, including wind power, solar energy, underground energy and hydrogen energy, enabling students, faculty members and parents among others to conduct educational experiments.

Laila al Wahaibi, CSR Manager at Omantel, said: “As the world is heading toward renewable energy, Omantel aims to support the Government’s efforts in this field. The launch of the new ‘renewable energy’ lab comes as part of this support, and we believe that it will play a pivotal role in raising awareness on renewable energy and help people to better understand its importance in saving our environment. Omantel is making use of renewable energy at some parts of its new headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan.”

She also added, “The inauguration of the lab comes at a time the world celebrates the Earth Hour, this is to reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with all parties to save our environment, combined with Omantel 3.0 strategy to push forward the innovation and technological advances in the country. With the renewable energy lab, students as well as others will be able to increase their knowledge on renewable energy in a fun way. It will also serve as a hub for self-motivated learners and innovators to conduct scientific experiences with high-end technologies, targeting more than 3,000 learners each year.”

As part of its CSR programmes, Omantel has signed MoU with the Ministry of Education for nine projects, including Omantel Olympics for Coding, Driven by Innovation Bus, Programming for first cycle of education , offering PC’s for a number of schools, installing fibre optics cables for three schools in the Wilayat of Haima, Education innovation program , setting Mahamed School as a model for smart and digital learning, support the digital transformation of curriculum at Al Athaiba Training Centre as well as the renewable energy lab.

