Omantel customers first to enjoy eSIM in the Sultanate

MUSCAT: In line with its commitment to lead digital transformation in the Sultanate and enrich customers experience, Omantel — at a special press conference — announced the launch of the Digital embedded SIM card (eSIM) for the first time in the Sultanate.

This technological advancement allows customers with an eSIM-supported smartphones to enjoy unprecedented digital experience and use more than one SIM card at the same time, without having to physically swap SIMs in the phone.

Samy Ahmed al Ghassany, Chief Operating Officer at Omantel said: “We seek to keep pace with new technological advancements, introduce innovative products and services and offer our customers unmatched and leading digital experience in the Sultanate. The launch of eSIM comes in line with Omantel’s strategy to lead digital transformation and partake in bridging the digital divide in the Sultanate”.

Al Ghassany expressed his happiness as Omantel customers will be the first to enjoy eSIM in the Sultanate allowing them to use up to 9 numbers at the same time without the need to physically swapping SIM cards whenever they want to use different mobile number. Al Ghassany added that more smart devices will be compatible with eSIM in the future giving further impetus for the adoption of “Internet of Things” in the Sultanate”.

Haitham Abdullah al Kharusi, Vice President of Consumer Business Unit at Omantel said “We are proud for being the first operator to launch eSIM in Oman and make it available for our customers. The devices that are currently compatible with the eSIM are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In future, it is expected that all devices will have the eSIM feature enabled including smart home devices”.

“The eSIM will be very useful for customers using different numbers for business and personal use. There is no need to carry more than one device, not anymore. Customers can use multiple phone numbers in one device. Adding, deleting and configuring the SIMs can be done right from the phone’s settings; in addition to selecting favourite roaming network,” Al Kharusi added.

Omantel team demonstrated during the press conference the various features of eSIM and how it operates. The newly launched eSIM will be available across all Omantel outlets. All customers need to do is visit nearest Omantel outlet to opt for the new eSIM. Setting up the eSIM is simple and can be done through the mobile phone.

Investing in the future of the nation, Omantel connects even the most remote communities of the Sultanate to each other and the rest of the world. Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment.

For more information on Omantel, please visit the official website on www.omantel.om or contact the call centre on +968 2424 1234. You can also follow Omantel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/omantel.om, or join the conversation on Twitter @Omantel.