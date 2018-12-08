Omantel awards second Porsche

Muscat, Dec 8 – Omantel has given away a Porsche Panamera, the 2nd grand prize of its ‘Recharge and Win’ promotion last week, in a ceremony held at Safeer Mall Suhar.

Saleh al Maimani, Senior Manager of Product Development at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “We are thrilled to reward Abdullah Thuar from Salalah with a brand new Porsche Panamera and wish him all the best. We are constantly looking for ways to reward our loyal customers. The recharge & win offer witnessed tremendous participation from our customers, enrolling takes only two steps, customers simply have to recharge with RO3 or more and dial *456# to win an instant prize and get a chance to enter the draw for the grand prizes”.

Al Maimani added: “Everyone is a winner with Omantel, we encourage our customers to keep on recharging their credit to increase chances of winning the 3rd Porsche and other prizes such as free Internet data, calling minutes and much more.”

To claim instant prizes, customers need to dial *456# after recharging RO3 and above, and they will be eligible for the monthly draw for the grand prize. All new Hayyak customers will also get 10 chances to win the grand prize. Furthermore, using Omantel’s app or website to recharge will double the chances of winning the grand prize.