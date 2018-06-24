Oman’s media policy hailed

MUSCAT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received in his office on Sunday, Moayyad al Lami, Chairman of the Arab Journalists Association (AJA), and Dean of the Iraqi Journalists, who is currently visiting the Sultanate in the presence of Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of Omani Journalists Association (OJA) and members of the Association’s board.

The meeting reviewed a number of media and journalism issues on the Arab and international arenas, as well as the role played by the different media means on covering current events and the importance of reflecting the real picture.

The Minister of Information stressed the Omani media approach which is characterised by neutrality and objectivity in handling the various regional and international issues.

The approach, which helps in promoting and integrating tolerance and non-interference in others’ affairs, is guided by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Royal approach towards the Sultanate’s foreign policy.

Moayyad al Lami praised His Majesty the Sultan’s wisdom in solving many crises in the region. He also commended the moderate and balance of the Omani media policy and stressed the importance of cooperation in the coming period to serve the Arab nation. — ONA

