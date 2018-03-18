Oman’s future tech, smart cities on wheels

MUSCAT, March 18

Mobile Innovation Hub, a house of ‘future technology on the move’ that showcases sustainable innovations, was launched at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) campus on Sunday.

Organised by the KOM, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) and Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, in partnership with the French Embassy in Oman, the tech hub is expected to support the efforts of Oman’s utilities providers who are heavily investing in Internet of Things (IoT) innovations that can enable smart utilities.

“This facility showcasing future smart cities is in line with Oman’s Vision 2020.

It is on a mission to ensure safe, reliable and efficient utilities,” Nasser al Malki, Acting Director-General of KOM, told the Observer.

The innovation hub showcases 17 Internet of Things covering segments of building, transportation, water and waste water, oil and gas, utilities and data centres.

Smart meters, remote terminal units and advanced distribution management systems can be combined to provide flexible and scalable platforms for smart utilities.

“We are aiming at Oman’s energy spectrum to drive smart grids and smart cities — from renewable energy production to identifying leaking pipes and supporting more energy-efficient smart buildings,” Hanan Darwish, Cluster President, Gulf and Pakistan, Schneider Electric, said.

The mobile version of Oman’s future smart cities will help businesses and people save time and money, and support GCC’s smart grids market, which is predicted to jump to $1.7 billion by 2026.

Employing future smart cities will cut costs of Oman’s urbanisation, digitisation and industrialisation, which are causing an increasing demand for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Renaud Salins, Ambassador of France in Oman, said, “French companies are playing a major role in Oman’s nationwide digital transformation and economic development, with more than 500 million euros in bilateral trade.

Energy and utilities is a major opportunity for French companies, such as Schneider Electric, to exchange best practices and support Oman’s utilities’ modernisation.”

