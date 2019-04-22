Oman’s envoy to Angola presents credentials

LUANDA: President Joao Lourenco of Angola received the credentials of Mubarak bin Salim bin Ali al Zakwani as the Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Angola. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of health and happiness to the President Lourenco, and the people of Angola further progress and prosperity. The Angolan president asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people continuous development and progress under His Majesty’s wise leadership. He welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his assignments, and the bilateral relations between the two countries further development and growth. — ONA

