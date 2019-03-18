“Oman’s approach on foreign policy transparent, without any hidden agenda’

Muscat: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, delivered a lecture at the Cultural Club on Monday and confirmed that the thought of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Oman’s relations with other countries is based on making new friends and avoiding disputes.

“We follow a clear path that won’t hurt anyone and is not based on any negative consequences. Our approaches are transparent and it does not indulge in any hidden agenda.”

In his lecture, Alawi mentioned about anticipated some places there may be conflicts, but added, “There is no quarrel between us and our neighbours.”

He stressed that the establishment of the State of Palestine is a strategic necessity not only for the Palestinians but for their entire region, and added that only the Palestinians can accept or reject the deal of the century.