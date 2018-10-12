Omanis in Indian jails to be freed

Omani citizens who were detained in India on charges of marrying underage girls have been acquitted.

The Sultanate’s Ambassador to India, Shaikh Hamad bin Saif al Rawahi, confirmed the acquittal of Omani citizens who were facing trials in the Indian court.

According to Shaikh Hamad, the citizens would return to the Sultanate within three weeks, provided there is no appeal for review of the case made to the court in the case.

The Oman Embassy in India on Friday issued a statement on its official Twitter account in this regard.

“Noticeable efforts have been made by the governments of Oman and India to resolve the case. The court has cleared the charges against the Omanis”, the statement said.

Accordingly, the passports will be given to them enabling them to leave India within three weeks, added the statement.

