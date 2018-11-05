Omanis detained in India to return home today

(Photo released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Oman)

Muscat: Omani citizens who were detained in India on charges of attempting to marry underage girls will return home today, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement.

They were recently acquitted of the charges of attempting to marry underage girls, which is prohibited under Indian law.

MOFA in its statement wished their safe return to the Sultanate and thanked all those who contributed to solving the issue.

Omani citizens were acquitted in October, which was confirmed by the Sultanate’s Ambassador to India, Shaikh Hamad bin Saif al Rawahi.

Shaikh Hamad had also informed that the citizens would return to the Sultanate within three weeks, provided there is no appeal for review of the case made to the court in the case.

“Noticeable efforts have been made by the governments of Oman and India to resolve the case. The court has cleared the charges against the Omanis”, the Oman Embassy in India said in a statement.

Accordingly, the passports were given to them enabling them to leave India.