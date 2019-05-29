Omani youths to take part in Tunisia forum

MUSCAT, MAY 29 – The youth in the Sultanate, under the umbrella of the UNFPA, will study their challenges, and submit a report at the 2nd Arab Youth Forum to be held in Tunisia in August 2019. “We are preparing our youth to represent the Sultanate and present some of the challenges that they face and discuss them at the upcoming Arab Youth Forum 2019,’ Salah al Saleh, Head of Programmes at the UNFPA GCC office, said. A group discussion to determine three top challenges along with other topics was already held. The discussion covered five generic topics, such as education, health, social, environment and economy/employment.

Each country in the Arab region is organising such focus group discussion to pinpoint the top three challenges and UNFPA Oman office will take the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as the base mark and from there five challenges will be randomly picked in Oman’s context. “We have young Omanis and expatriates prioritising and discussing on each topic and we will actually number them according to its importance before we send them to the regional office along with other reports from the other countries in the region,” Salah said. It’s also an opportunity for the youth to interact, network and carry out talks on the topics among the diverse group from different walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, Salah added.