Omani Women’s Day marked

MUSCAT: Rusayl Industrial Estate, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), celebrated the Omani Women’s Day which falls on October 17 every year. The event was held under the patronage of Musallam bin Mohammed al Shehri, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of PEIE for Operations, in the presence of Mohsin bin Zahran al Hinai, Director-General of Rusayl Industrial Estate.

The event was attended by the female employees of the estate, the office of the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of PEIE for Operations, and PEIE’s Department of Projects. Employees of the service providers operating in the estate also attended the event in addition to representatives of the companies and factories. — ONA

