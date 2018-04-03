LATEST NEWS Main World 

Fraudsters target Omani students in UK

Muscat, April 2:

Muscat, April 2: The Cultural Attache’ of Oman’s Embassy in London has urged students to be cautious and report any money scam through phone. A statement issued on Tuesday said, “Some universities have reported that phone calls have been made to Omani students in the UK asking for them to transfer money to avoid any kind of deportation or imprisonment.”
The statement added that these are fraudulent calls and we urge the students to switch off their phones immediately if they any such calls.

 

