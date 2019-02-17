Omani students to get help to launch start-ups

Muscat: The Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the National Business Centre (NBC) in the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), launched an initiative to support the establishment of institutions and projects of Omani students from abroad. The initiative is part of the social responsibility of Oman Vision 2040 Conference. The service will enable overseas Omani students to turn their ideas into pilot projects by obtaining a commercial register from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through the Invest Easy portal and then join the virtual incubation service provided by Riyada and the National Business Centre (NBC).

The Riyada Incubators and the NBC will provide virtual hosting services, especially pre-incubation service through which they can obtain many advantages and facilities, including the evaluation of pioneering ideas, training, counselling and guidance to obtain funding opportunities from relevant parties. They can also participate in events and activities organised by Riyada and the NBC, in addition to benefiting scholarship students during their vacation and their presence in the Sultanate of other services provided by incubators.

The virtual incubation service will also open the door for many students to start setting up their own institutions and projects. Launching this initiative will give the students’ projects the commercial form and legal status to enable them to deal with companies and entities related to their projects whether they are in the Sultanate or abroad, including commercial agencies, and access to facilities for the development of projects, such as technical, consulting and training services. — ONA

Related