Omani students at UN meet in Italy

MUSCAT: The Omani delegation participating in the United Nations model for private schools affiliated to the Unesco, has left the country for Italy. This is the first time that the model is held under the title ‘Let’s Guard and Preserve’. The Sultanate is represented by Imam Jabir bin Zeid Post-Basic School, Dohat Al Adab Post-Basic School in addition to the local coordinator of the Unesco group in both schools. Through discussions, the conference seeks to address a number of issues and the role of the United Nations in resolving them as well as nurturing the culture of preserving the world cultural heritage and supporting the principle of dialogue. — ONA

