Omani sculptor bags distinguished award at Kuwait Maker Faire

Kuwait: The sculptor Mohammed bin Darwish al Balushi won the award of excellent works at Kuwait’s Maker Faire, which was held from February 6 to 10 under the auspices of Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

Al Balushi, a member of the Omani Society of Fine Arts, said that he participated in a series of works in the field of sculpture and in various workshops.

He explained that this exhibition is a link between the different artists of the world, an opportunity to share knowledge and everything that is new in the world of fine arts. –ONA