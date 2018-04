DOHA: The 2-day Omani-Qatari joint meeting will be held in Qatar on Wednesday between the two countries’ entrepreneurs, organised by the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC).

The meeting is part of GOIC’s efforts to enhance industrial and commercial cooperation and coordination between the GCC countries, with the participation of a number of decision-makers, businessmen and investors from both countries.

The Omani-Qatari joint meeting seeks to promote industrial and commercial partnerships and contribute to economic development between the two countries by strengthening cooperation between Omani and Qatari businessmen and investors.

The exhibition will contribute to the highlighting of investment opportunities, areas, nature and features in both countries to help young entrepreneurs to innovate, create and encourage investment of all kinds.

The meeting aims at benefiting from unlimited human and natural potential, increasing economic relations at all levels, encouraging partnerships between factory owners and experts in both countries and facilitating Omani and Qatari businessmen in investing in the Sultanate of Oman and Qatar.

The meeting will focus on a number of vital economic sectors, the most important of which are heavy industries, logistics, tourism, technology, software, real estate, hospital management, gas and its derivatives, pharmaceuticals and derivatives, food processing, agriculture and livestock.

The meeting will discuss several topics including strengthening trade movement and contributing to the economic development between the two countries and investment in the technology and communications sector to approach international investment opportunities and to identify the available investment opportunities.

— ONA

