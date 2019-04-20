Omani JV wins $42m contracts for Duqm Refinery project

Muscat, APRIL 20 – Local joint venture Douglas OHI has been awarded a pair of civil works contracts totalling $42 million linked to the construction of key process units of the mega Duqm Refinery project in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate. The client is the partnership of Técnicas Reunidas (Spain) and with Daewoo Engineering & Construction (S Korea) which is undertaking the EPC-1 package of the refinery project, centring on the delivery of the process units. Douglas OHI is a joint venture between Interserve, an international support services, construction and equipment services group, and Oman Holdings International Company.

The scope of work includes the civil and underground piping to support the installation of equipment, piperacks and specialist structures and networks across packages 1 and 2.Separately, Douglas OHI is also undertaking a contract worth around $90 million to deliver the building integration work on the site. The scope of the contract includes the construction and coordination of 23 buildings with a total area of around 18,000 sq metres. The JV of Tecnicas Reunidas and Daewoo (TRD) is the client as well in this contract.

Welcoming the latest award, Douglas OHI General Manager Aaron Hennessy said: “We are proud to be associated with and play a leading role in the delivery of the new refinery, a flagship development for Oman and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. This project will expand our portfolio of supporting international EPC contractors in delivering industrial projects throughout Oman.” Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries LLC is a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait International Oil Company. The refinery recently celebrated the laying of the foundation stone and the commencement of the $5.75 billion construction work for the project.