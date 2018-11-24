Omani gulf lobster salad

Ingredients

120 gm Omani rock lobster meat

20 gm Local farm cherry tomato

05 gm Sakura mix (mixed baby herbs)

05 gm Orange segment

05 gm Grapefruit segment

05 gm Pomegranate seeds

05 gm Lemon segment

01 gm Sumac

Panko crumb

Dressing

50 ml Local olive oil

30 ml Lemon juice

03 gm Coriander leaves

03 gm Chives

Salt to taste

01 gm Pepper corn

METHODS

Poach the lobster in hot water with a slice of lemon and salt

In a mixing bowl add dressing ingredients and whisk well

Heat the nonstick pan add the panko crumb and sumac powder toss in slow fire until get light brown colour

Slice the poached lobster arrange into serving plate pour the dressing

Arrange the lemon, orange, grapefruit segment, garnish with pomegranate seeds and sakura mix leaves serve cold

Salad got its name from ‘sal’ meaning salt. It was the chosen name in ancient times as salt was often an ingredient in the dressing. While generally defined as mixed greens with dressings, salads have evolved from how the Ancient Romans and Greeks prepared their food. Today, salad has become complicated that variations include the sweet kinds served as desserts. The Chef’s Salad we know today where layers of ingredients are assembled were first enjoyed in the 18th century. It was called Salmagundi then.