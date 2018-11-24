Features 

Omani gulf lobster salad

Oman Observer

Ingredients

120 gm Omani rock lobster meat
20 gm Local farm cherry tomato
05 gm Sakura mix (mixed baby herbs)
05 gm Orange segment
05 gm Grapefruit segment
05 gm Pomegranate seeds
05 gm Lemon segment
01 gm Sumac
Panko crumb

Dressing
50 ml Local olive oil
30 ml Lemon juice
03 gm Coriander leaves
03 gm Chives
Salt to taste
01 gm Pepper corn

METHODS

Poach the lobster in hot water with a slice of lemon and salt

In a mixing bowl add dressing ingredients and whisk well

Heat the nonstick pan add the panko crumb and sumac powder toss in slow fire until get light brown colour

Slice the poached lobster arrange into serving plate pour the dressing

Arrange the lemon, orange, grapefruit segment, garnish with pomegranate seeds and sakura mix leaves serve cold

Salad got its name from ‘sal’ meaning salt. It was the chosen name in ancient times as salt was often an ingredient in the dressing. While generally defined as mixed greens with dressings, salads have evolved from how the Ancient Romans and Greeks prepared their food. Today, salad has become complicated that variations include the sweet kinds served as desserts. The Chef’s Salad we know today where layers of ingredients are assembled were first enjoyed in the 18th century. It was called Salmagundi then.

