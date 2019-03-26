Omani citizen detained in India has been acquitted: Embassy

Muscat: Omani citizen detained in India since 2014 on charges related to marrying a minor has been acquitted by the competent court.

“Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sultanate of Oman’s Embassy in New Delhi followed the case of citizen Rashid al Madassari in cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs that led to his acquittal. Some formalities still need to be completed for him to return home,” a statement from the mission said.

According to reports, his return home will take around three weeks.