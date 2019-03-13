Oman woos Russian tourists

Moscow: The Ministry of Tourism and organisations of Oman continued their efforts to attract tourists from Russia, which is considered one of the largest tourism markets in Europe. The ministry is expected to target this market in the next phase of its promotional campaigns.

The ministry of tourism has worked, in coordination with the concerned authorities as well as the Sultanate’s Embassy in Moscow, Royal Oman Police, Oman Airports, Oman Air and a number of other organisations to attract tourists from Russia. It has started direct flights of the national carrier Oman Air between Muscat and Moscow, made availability of visa easy and organised a number of promotional joint workshops for Omani and Russian tourism companies.

The Ministry of Tourism has opened a foreign tourism representation office in Muscat at the end of the last year. It was part of the agenda of the promotional delegation of the ministry to participate in the opening ceremony of the Moscow International Travel and Tourism (MITT) exhibition and official press conference on Tuesday.

Salim bin Oday al Maamari, Director-General of Promotions of the Ministry of Tourism, is leading the delegation at 26th MITT exhibition. He delivered speech in the ceremony which was attended by 400 decision makers, experts, representatives of major companies of travel and tourism sector.

Al Maamari spoke about tourism attractions in the Sultanate, diverse natural and environmental features of which the country is well known. He said that in Oman tourists have real time experience of original Arab culture, civilisation and its society.

He also talked about the facilities, services and offers presented to Russian tourists which meet their specific requirements and interests.

The delegation held a press conference, bringing together representatives of more than 45 Russian media organisations, as well as representatives of Russian travel and tourism companies, to introduce Oman’s efforts and steps taken to enter the Russian tourist market.

The press conference also focused on prominent offers and products provided by Omani tourism companies to Russians. The delegation also responded to the relevant questions of media.

On the side-lines of the opening ceremony of the MITT exhibition, the Omani tourism promotion delegation also met the representatives of 15 Russian travel and tourism companies. These companies, directly or in partnership, offer tourist packages and organise tours for Russian tourists in the Middle East destinations.

