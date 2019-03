The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) concluded on Thursday the joint exercise (Bright Lightning) with the US Navy, which was held during March 9-14.

A number of fighter as well as transport aircraft belonging to the RAFO along with several combat aircraft and helicopters of the US Navy participated in the drill.

The exercise is part of the RAFO programme to exchange experiences with friendly forces to raise levels of readiness and improve efficiency of its staff.

