Oman university team to participate in Asian tourney

MUSCAT, July 31 – Oman national university football team is gearing up to take part at the second edition of the Asian University football tournament which to be held in South Korea from September 5 to 14. Asian University football tournament will feature top teams in Asia including Japan, the runners-up of the last edition, Iran, champions of the first edition and South Korea, the hosts who finished fourth last time. Oman team won the third and fourth play-off in a penalty shoot-out last year. Sami al Yousefi will head the Omani delegation in the tournament. Abdulaziz al Habsi will head the technical committee of the team as the chief coach and Hilal al Salmi will be his assistant. Technical team will in August select the appropriate squad that will represent the Sultanate in the tournament through series of internal and external camps.

Related