Oman Under-19 team drubs Bhutan in ICC World Cup qualifying opener

BANGKOK: Oman made its presence felt with a sound eight-wicket drubbing of Bhutan in its first game of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two tournament being held simultaneously in Bangkok and Chiangmai cities of Thailand.

The ten participating teams have been divided in two groups with Group A comprising Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, Qatar and Thailand and Group B consisting of Hong Kong, Maldives, China, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Often termed by International Cricket Council (ICC) as a ‘high performance member of its Associate community, Oman justified that trust when its senior national team won the ICC WCL Division Three held in Muscat last month, remaining remarkably undefeated in all games.

Out to emulate their seniors, the under-19 Oman boys announced their arrival with a resounding victory yesterday thanks to a magnificent bowling performance against Bhutan.

Man of the match Kevin Kattokaran led the bowling honours with a mesmerizing spell of 4.3 overs, three of which were maiden, four wickets for only five runs as Bhutan were dismissed for a paltry 48 in the 20th over. Sanjay Ravindra and Jeel Tanna were no less impressive, taking three wickets each.

It took Oman only a little more than 11 overs to overhaul that total, scoring 49 for 2 to secure victory. Opener Adeel Abbas topscored with a fluent 18 off 16 while the other opener Azam Ali scored 12 not out off 33. Ngawang Thinley took both Oman wickets to fall yesterday.

In the day’s other results, Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 51 runs, Bahrain defeated Maldives by 14 runs and Hong Kong thrashed China by 182 runs.

Oman will now take on Qatar in its second game on Tuesday before facing Saudi Arabia the next day.

Brief scores: Bhutan U-19 48 all out in 19.3 overs (Y Pradhan 11 – 2×4. Kevin Kattokaran 4-05, Sanjay Ravindra 3-12, Jeel Tanna 3-14) lost to Oman U-19 49 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Adeel Abbas 18 – 3×4, Azam Ali 12 not out – 1×4. Ngawang Thinley 2-07) by 8 wickets.

Oman Under-19 squad: Prathamesh Kumble (captain), Sami al Balushi, Joel Biju (wk), Mohammed Sameer, Adeel Abbas, Muhammed Muzahir Raza, Amanpreet Singh Sirah, Siddhant Gavankar, Azam Ali, Yash Mehta, Kevin Stagy Kattokaran, Sanjaya Ravindra, Jeel Tanna and Neev Poojari. Sher Mohammed (manager), Syed Tariq Hussain (coach) and Suresh Kumar (physio).