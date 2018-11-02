Oman, UK to sign defence agreement

MUSCAT: Oman and the UK have decided to sign a defence agreement. The agreement will cement the historical and strategic relations between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom. The decision to sign an agreement was arrived at a meeting held between Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and the British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson at Bait Al Falaj on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the military cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing them. The British defence secretary and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Sultanate to attend the conclusion of Al Saif Al Sareea (Swift Sword 3), the joint war drill by the armed forces of Oman and the UK.

During the meeting, Williamson praised the professionalism of the two forces, which helped in the the success of the drill. He hoped the joint drill will enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of MoD, Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, Britain’s Defence Senior Adviser on the Middle East Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer and other officials attended the meeting. Top army commanders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt arrived on Friday to attend the conclusion of Al Saif Al Sareea 3.

