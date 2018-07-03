Oman Trade Union hosts Arab Union meet

MUSCAT: The General Federation of Oman Trade Union (GFOTU) in collaboration with Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) will host the Trade Arab Union Extraordinary Executive Office meeting on July 3-4. This was set in order to prepare for the 2nd Arab Trade Union conference to be convened in the Kingdom of Morocco in October. Nabhan al Battashi, Chairman of GFOTU, welcomed the participants currently visiting the Sultanate. He thanked the officials at ATUC for their efforts exerted to promote and develop the trade movement in the region. — ONA

