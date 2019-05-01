Oman Tourism Association targeted for launch this year

Jomar Mendoza –

Muscat, may 1 –

Plans for the establishment of an Oman Tourism Association are making headway, according to the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) of the Diwan of Royal Court.

ISFU, as its title suggests, is focused on facilitating progress in the delivery of a large portfolio of projects and initiatives proposed by a series of Tanfeedh Labs in support of Oman’s economic diversification.

The proposed Oman Tourism Association is envisioned as a platform for tour operators, hoteliers and airlines to work together closely to solve the tourism sector’s main challenges. The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) are the authorised parties responsible for issuing the requisite approvals in this regard, according to ISFU.

Side by side with this objective, ISFU is also seeking to bring about the consolidation of all tourism activities under one unified list. These are activities that “primarily meet the needs of visitors, or an important share of output consumed by visitors”.

This alignment, said ISFU, will be done by the Tourism Ministry, Ministry of Manpower (MoM) and the National Centre of Statistics and Information (NCSI). This list will assist in collecting accurate data and information with regards to the number of jobs and employees within the various tourism activities.

“The focus for 2019 is to officially establish the Oman Tourism Association,” said ISFU in a new report. “The association will work on increasing the contribution of the tourism sector, whilst solving key issues within the sector such as Omanisation and employment. As well as aligning tourism activities and finalising one unified list, it will help in having accurate numbers of jobs and employees working in the sector,” it stated.

