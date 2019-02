MUSCAT: The Oman national football team will take part in Malaysia’s four-nation football championship in Kuala Lumpur in late March with the participation of Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand alongside the Sultanate’s team. The national team will be coached in this friendly championship by the new Dutch coach Erwin Koeman, who will arrive on March 13 to take charge of the Sultanate team. The Oman squad will travel to Malaysia on March 16. Assistant coach Muhanna bin Said al Adawi has been tasked to select the squad for the Kuala Lumpur tournament. The line-up is expected to include the footballers who represented the Sultanate in the Asian Cup in the UAE last January. The Oman football Association (OFA) aims to familiarise the new coach with the level of the players to be selected for other events, with the possibility of choosing new names in the upcoming period as the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 will start in the next few months. — ONA

Related