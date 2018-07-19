Oman to take on South Korea today

As many as eight teams secured their places in the quarterfinal round of the Asian Youth Handball Championship which is currently under way at the Al Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah.

The Sultanate, South Korea, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi, Iran, Japan, and Qatar qualified to the next round out of 14 teams competed during the first qualification round.

Oman national team will take on South Korea on Friday in their first match of the last 8 round matches while Saudi team will face off Qatar. Iran and Japan will meet in a very tight clash whereas Bahrain will take on Iraq. Today’s match of the national team against South Korea will be very tough as both teams are keen to qualify to Youth World Cup in Spain 2019 as the current competition is a qualifying event for the Youth World Cup.

Oman head coach, Egyptian Mohammed Abd Elmoety, focused on the last training sessions to instruct players to play to their strong points.

Also, he directed players to focus on utilising the scoring chances.

Oman national team commenced their campaign at the Asian Youth Championship by registering a 36-28 win against Yemen and recorded a tough victory in the second match against India. In the third match, Oman suffered their first loss against Iran team which is one of the favourites to clinch this edition of the championship.

Sports Reporter

MUSCAT, July 19