Oman to participate in Kuwait Int’l Agro Food Expo

The Sultanate, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), is all set to take part in the first edition of Kuwait International Agro Food Expo in Kuwait which will kick off next Sunday at Kuwait International Fair Grounds.

The expo will focus on various sectors under agro food ranging from; agriculture produce and equipment, food and beverages, hospitality and catering, food security and food safety, aquaculture, fisheries, poultry, dairy, among others. In addition to Oman’s participation, the expo will see participation from a number of countries namely, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, United States of America, India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

The participation of PEIE in this major event in Kuwait comes in line with its plan to promote Omani products abroad. In addition to its organisation of local exhibitions and events, PEIE has participated in a number of international events during the first quarter of 2018. PEIE has also participated in the International Fair of Khartoum in January and Gulfood 2018 in February. Additionally, PEIE will take part in Malaysia International Halal Showcase next April.

PEIE concentrates in participating in similar exhibitions as per the aspiration of the Omani firms to be present under the Sultanate’s pavilion in international events. These participations play a role in spotlighting Omani products at local and external levels. The participation in Kuwait’s expo will enhance the objectives of Origin Oman Campaign, which aspires at raising awareness on the locally manufactured products and services and their ability to compete locally and abroad simultaneously.

The Origin Oman Campaign is a national initiative designed to encourage consumers and organisations to buy Oman made goods and services, promote national pride in the manufacturing industry and highlight the economic importance of choosing and buying locally manufactured products and services.

It should be noted that the GCC is currently looking to diversify their revenue streams away from the oil and gas sector; and some of the GCC countries are striving to do so through one of its busiest industries – food and beverage. Kuwait seeks to become the World Food Capital by 2030; a vision that requires launching relevant events which support national development agenda, such as the Kuwait Intl Agro Food Expo. This will help the industry network and grow by creating more connections between entrepreneurs and investors in the space.

