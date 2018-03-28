Private sector role in healthcare to go up

The government seeks to increase the spending on the health sector from eight to ten percent of the total of the state budget by 2050, as well as find alternative and new sources for funding in healthcare , said top officials at a symposium on Wednesday.

They also sought to increase the partnership with the private sector so that it can provide nearly 50 per cent of all health services offered by 2050. As of now, the contribution of private sector in total expenditure is around 19.9 per cent.

The government plans to increase investment in the health care sector by encouraging the establishment of local pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.

