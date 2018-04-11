Oman to host GCC Club basket draw on April 13

The Sultanate will host the draw for the GCC club basketball championship at the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) headquarters in Al Ghubra on Friday. As many as eight clubs will participate in the championship draw. They include Ahli Dubai and Al Sharjah from the UAE, Al Manama and Al Muharaq clubs from Bahrain, Al Arabi club from Qatar, Al Etihad club from Saudi Arabia and Omani clubs Ahli Sidab and Nizwa.

The draw ceremony will be held in presence of Ali Said al Malki, chairman of GCC basketball committee, Mohammed al Subiai general secretary of committee, GCC committee members — Mohammed al Saleh from Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif al Fardan from the UAE, Nasser Abdul Redha from Bahrain and Asaad al Hasani from Oman — , Dr Ahmed al Tantawi, technical expert of GCC committee, and Hasan al Katash, secretary of the GCC committee.

