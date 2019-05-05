Oman to host Asian Amateur Championship in 2020

MUSCAT, May 5 – Chess in Oman is set to get a major boost as the Sultanate will host the Asian Amateur Championship in 2020. The decision was taken during Asian Chess Congress which was held in Pitomi City, Georgia. Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, Oman Chess Committee (OCC) chairman, signed the agreement of Oman hosting the Asian event while Asian Chess Federation (ACF) President Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan signed from the Asian Chess Federation side in presence of Hisham Taher, General Secretary, ACF. Speaking to Oman daily Observer, Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, Oman Chess Committee (OCC) chief said that the Sultanate’s bid got tough competition alongside Nepal’s bid.

“We had a detailed bid that included all the required rules and regulations to host such high level events. We focused in our visual presentation on the administrative sides, providing all the facilities for the teams, concentrating on the Sultanate sports infrastructure and Oman’s tourist attraction besides the safety factor of the country” Al Balushi added. “As many as 150-200 players will come to the Sultanate to take part in this continental championship. We have assured the Asian Federation that Oman has the ability to provide all the facilities for the players during the competition and alongside the administrative and technical coaching staff,” OCC chief said.

“OCC was selected to organise the tournament from April 1 to 8 in 2020 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Having this prestigious event in Muscat is an additional tool to spread chess around the Sultanate. Also, it was one of our main targets to host an international event in the Sultanate. The Asian Championship will support OCC’s visions to map the Sultanate as the right country to host top class sports occasions. Also, to enhance Omani sports personnel’s capabilities and abilities”. OCC chairman stated. Ahmed al Balushi said that beside the Asian Amateur Championship, the Sultanate will execute many other international events including junior tournaments.

“OCC is currently studying the hosting of World Amateur Championship which will move Oman into a higher and advanced level in the chess world. Omani players will get the right environment during this top level events to play against top ranking players and gain the right experience and raise their ranking. It is not only the players who will get the right exposure, also the local referees will get a great platform to develop their umpiring skills as the level will be high” Al Balushi concluded.

