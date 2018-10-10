Oman thrash Jordan in straight sets

MUSCAT, Oct 10 – Oman national volleyball team scored a straight sets 3-0 win over Jordan at the International Friendly Tournament at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts. The tournament featured three teams including Jordan, Iraq and the Sultanate. Oman prevailed against Jordan 25-12, 25-16, 25-16. The Sultanate team is gearing up to participate in the 21st edition of Arab Team Championship which will be held in Cairo from October 25 to November 4 and will include participation of teams featuring Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Palestine. In Muscat, Iraq commenced their campaign also with a 3-0 victory against Jordan. All the three sets ended in Iraq’s favour, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12.

