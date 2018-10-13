Oman tent pegging team gears up for World Cup in UAE

MUSCAT, Oct 13 – Oman tent pegging national team is gearing up to take part in the third edition of World Cup 2018 which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The World Cup will held from October 28 to November 3 in Abu Dhabi. The Sultanate, where the first edition of tent pegging World Cup was held, and the national team players are keen to register top positions. In the first edition, the national team was placed in the second position while in second edition in Egypt, Omani riders finished in the fourth place.

The Sultanate riders have a decent chance to register a good performance in the event due to the efficient technical levels of the Sultanate riders. Also, local riders had adequate experience to reach the finals round and stand at the podiums as the Sultanate team were positioned second in the latest international tournament in Khasab with a very small gap than the champions South Africa team. The local coach, Manssor al Mahrouqi, head coach of the Oman tent pegging national team, preferred to have an internal camp at Al Rahba Farm in Barka.

The team had begun their preparation on August 24 from Al Rahba farm where all the facilities are available for the team to have their training sessions there. The technical coaching staff provided a detailed training programme for all the riders to prepare as per their categories that will participate in the international event. The main benefit of current internal camp is that Yemen team will have an external camp in the Sultanate at same venue.

Therefore, the Oman riders will have a better opportunity to exchange technical experience with Yemeni riders through some common technical friendly competitions. The internal training camp for the Sultanate riders will conclude on October 26 when Oman’s delegation will travel to UAE.

Some new faces and joiners to the Sultanate team squad such as Rider Omar Said al Hasani who has been discovered recently and he supported the team at the last tournament in Khasab to positioned in second place.

The rest of the squad included regular name of riders as they have the required experience to compete with other teams on the top positions. The technical coaching staff will depend on number of riders featuring: Hilal Hassan al Balushi, captain of the team who will be featuring in his third World Cup.

There will also be Zaid al Maamari, who is participating for the second time in the World Cup and Hamed al Riyami, who claimed the best rider award in the latest international tournament in Khasab.

SPORTS MINISTER MEETS NATIONAL TEAM

On the other hand, Shaikh Saad bin Moahammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, met with the members of tent pegging national team recently at Al Rahba Farm in Barka in presence of Sayyid Mundher bin Saif al Busaidi, chairman of Equestrian Association. The minister attended part of national team training sessions and encouraged them to present the best technical performance at the event to raise the Sultanate flag and scored top positions.

Later, the sports minister went around the Al Rahba Farm to look for the recent additional facilities and infrastructure that have been added to the equestrian area of the farm prior to the start of the season.