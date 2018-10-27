Oman sports minister honoured at AHF Gala

Muscat: Oman’s Minister of Sports Affairs Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi was presented the Asian Hockey Federation’s (AHF) President’s Award at a glittering function in Muscat on Friday evening. Speaking on the occasion, AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram praised Shaikh Saad al Saadi’s support in bringing the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy to Muscat for the first time. “The minister has led us from front to make the Asian Champions Trophy happen in Muscat,” Tayyab said at the big gathering which included all the six participating team delegations and AHF officials.

The function and the gala dinner at the Grand Millennium Hotel was organised by Oman Hockey Association (OHA) in coordination with the AHF. During the event, the AHF chief also honoured OHA chairman Talib al Wahaibi along with his secretary-general. The media along with various other volunteers and officials and some veteran hockey greats of Oman were also honoured during the function. South Korea finish fifth South Korea finished fifth in the Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 after beating hosts Oman 3-1 in the classification match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Saturday.

South Korea raced to lead in the 14th minute through a field goal by Taeil Hwang but Oman pulled one back in the next minute. Ahmed al Noufali was on target from a penalty corner. Thereafter Oman were able to hold the Koreans for a 1-1 draw till the 52nd minute of the match. South Korea took the lead again when Sukhoon Cho struck through a brilliant field goal in the 53rd minute. Two minutes later, Jihan Yang made it 3-1 from a penalty corner.