Oman sports conference 2018 to discuss Oman’s sports strategy

Adil Al Balushi –

Muscat, April 2 –

Oman’s sport strategy will be the major topic for the fifth edition of Oman Sports Conference. Ministry of Sports affairs will organise the conference on April 12 at the Sheraton Hotel.

Fahad bin Abdullah al Raisi, Director- General of Sports Development and Welfare at the Ministry of Sports Affairs and head of Oman Sports conference, unveiled the details of conference on Monday. “This edition of conference will focus on three main areas — Oman’s sports strategy, formulating plans for sports authorities and youth training centres,” Al Raisi said.

“The first session of Oman Sports conference will discuss about Oman’s sport strategy. In this session, speaker Khalid al Hachani, Sports Minister’s advisor for sports planning, will present the strategy as actual implementation and areas of development.

This session will have an open discussion as Khafan al Naabi, member of State Council, will highlight his experience on clubs while Shaikh Saif al Hosni, vice-president of Oman Olynpic Committee (OOC) will share his experience on OCC and Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education will represent the Oman School Sports Association,” Fahad al Raisi added.

“The second session will deal with planning in sports authorities. Windsor Paul John, General Secretary at Asian Football Federation (AFC), will talk about management and governance of the international sports federations and AFC as a sample. Steve Palmer, head of systems and technology at the English Premier League, will shed light on regarding latest technologies and systems for planning and support. Dr Sulieman al Balushi, specialised in sports management, will talk about main challenges of planning in Omani sports authorities,” he added.

“Next session will focus on youth training centre. Hisham al Sinani, assistant director of sports development and welfare and representative of youth training centre programme, will explain about the centre run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs. James Tucker, Academy and Vocational Education specialist, will explain the standards to establish sports academies. Alan Pearson, Managing Director of SAQ International, will elaborate on the standards of building sports for top level,” Al Raisi stated.

“Several Omani sports stars will also share their views and experiences in their fields during the final session. The attractive panel includes Oman national football team captain Ahmed Mubarak ‘Kanu’, Gulf Cup hero goalkeeper Fayez al Rushaidi, long distance runner Mohammed al Suliemani, karting star Shihab al Habsi, Oman’s star in Karting, Para Athletics sprinter Mohammed al Mashaykhi.

Fifth edition of the conference will be in one day only and without an exhibition. Conference will include several sessions and discussions with the expected participants from Sultan Qaboos University, students from different colleges.

