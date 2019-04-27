Oman shines with some of GCC’s best projects

MUSCAT, APRIL 27 – Oman emerged as one of the top countries with the most number of quality projects as winners were announced at the 2019 MEED Projects Awards. The only awards programme recognising excellence for completed projects in the GCC, MEED Projects Awards honoured national winners from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in ceremonies held in Dubai recently. Oman scooped four regional awards ahead of Saudi and Bahrain which had three winners each, while Kuwait had one regional awardee. The UAE had the most regional winners with seven.

Oman-based projects honoured for excellence were Diyar Al Salam (GCC Residential Project of the Year), Sohar Refinery Improvement Project (GCC Oil and Gas Project of the Year), Salalah II Power Project (GCC Power Generation Project of the Year) and Muscat International Airport (Mega Project of the Year). The 2019 MEED Quality Project of the Year, in association with Mashreq, the award programme’s highly coveted honour, was given to KSA’s Haramain High Speed Railway Project (entered by Saudi Railways and owned by the Government of KSA). It also won the GCC Transport Project of the Year award.

“The GCC is home to some of the world’s most high-profile projects, known worldwide not just for their engineering and construction brilliance but also for being beacons of the region’s economic progress. We are delighted to honour their commitment to the highest quality standards for projects excellence,” said Richard Thompson, Editorial Director, MEED. Special awards were also given to Maher Habanjar, Senior Director of the Water & Environment Division at Khatib & Alami, (Engineer of the Year), The Founder’s Memorial (MEED Editor’s Award for Special Achievement) and Al Karamah School, Abu Dhabi (MEED Editor’s Award for Contribution to Community).