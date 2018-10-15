Oman Rocks clinches Oman International Ice Hockey title

MUSCAT, Oct 15 – Oman Rocks team clinched the title of Oman International Ice Hockey tournament after registering a 6/4 victory over Dubai Camels team in the final match at Fun Zone indoor court on Saturday. Oman Skating Sports Committee organised the tournament which featured four teams including two teams for the Sultanate represented by Oman Timerwolves and Oman Rocks while the other two teams are Oater Ice Cruisers and Dubai Camels. The Qatari team was positioned at third place and grabbed bronze medals.

The tournament was a crucial one for the national team as they will take part in the Asian Ice Hockey Championship which is scheduled to be in March in Malaysia. The Oman national team will participate in two more tournaments prior to entering into the competitions of the Asian Championships including a tournament in UAE and Kuwait at the end of the current year. The technical coaching staff of the team will have a detailed preparatory plan for the team in purpose to score top results and positions in upcoming participations.