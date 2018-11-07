Oman received over 100,000 Dutch tourists since 2012

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism will organize a road show in on November 8-9 with the participation of a number of Omani tourism sector institutions and establishments. Several tourist facilities, products and visa facilities will be presented at the roadshow.

It was revealed at the Sultanate received 110637 tourists from the Netherlands from 2012 until the end of September of this year . The number of Dutch tourists coming to the Sultanate during the last eight months reached 13,667.

The roadshow will complement the efforts of the Ministry and the tourism sector in Oman to promote the tourism components of the Sultanate.