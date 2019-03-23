Oman Real Estate Expo opens tomorrow

Muscat, March 23 – The 2nd edition of the Oman Real Estate Investment and Finance Conference opens at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, tomorrow, March 25, under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing. The three-day expo, which is being held concurrently with The Big Show exhibition, has been organised by Oman Expo in partnership with Oman Real Estate Association (ORA) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The expo provides a platform to network, learn market and industry insights, technology trends, sustainability initiatives and focus specifically on real estate finance and investment opportunities and developments within the Middle East and internationally that are influencing the region’s key property markets.

It brings together key regulators, business leaders, real estate and financial industry experts and professionals to present on groundbreaking issues that will positively impact Oman’s real estate and capital markets.

It will throw light on various challenges and opportunities for both developers and investors as well as enable them to develop their business strategies.

OREX 2019 is being held against a backdrop of vigorous growth in the non-oil sectors, with the real estate market making a significant contribution as well. The construction sector in Oman alone is witnessing robust activities with around 2,400 active projects valued at $190 billion in various stages of planning, development and implementation.

Given the extremely positive forecasts for Oman’s economy as companies take advantage of the stable political environment, changes in the law, the established infrastructure, the extensive plans for tourism and the introduction of REITs — a competitive market is emerging for both individual and institutional investors.

In addition to opening remarks by Hassan Mohammed Juma al Lawati, Chairman of Oman Real Estate Association (ORA), there will be a keynote speech on Real Estate Governance and Policy Issues by Eng Siham al Harthi, DG Planning & Studies at the Ministry of Housing.

A series of sessions scheduled on the first day of OREX 2019 will also feature presentations by, among others, the well-known strategist and author Dan Smith, the outlook for Oman’s Property Market by Adam Fitzpatrick, Head of Business Development, Cavendish Maxwell Oman; a talk on ‘Smart Real Estate’ by Hamyar Said Harib al Mahrooqi, Senior Adviser, Omantel ICT.

There will also be presentations by Joseph Morris — Partner, Head of Capital Markets, Knight Frank; Zoltan Kali, Senior Vice-President, Omran Hospitality; Peter Greatrex, Partner, Clyde & Co; Alkesh Joshi, Partner, Tax Advisory, EY; and Mitul Patel, Senior Manager, Indirect Tax Advisory, EY.

OREX 2019 runs from March 25 to 27, 2019.

Related