Oman Post launches Fifa World Cup stamp

MUSCAT: Oman Post has lunched the Fifa World Cup 2018 commemorative stamp, in cooperation with Fifa to mark the World Cup finals currently organised in Russia. The launching ceremony was held at Oman Football Association (OFA) premises under the auspices of Salem bin Said al Wahaibi, Chairman of OFA. Launching the commemorative stamp reflects Oman Post’s interest to highlight the role of stamps in documenting the world events and reach soccer fans and stamp lovers from inside and outside the Sultanate. Besides issuing 8,000 copies of this stamp that will be distributed to a number of Oman Post’s branches, a number of products will be also launched for stamp lovers. The event was attended by Abdul Malak bin Abdul Kareem al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, officials and those interested in football and stamps. — ONA

