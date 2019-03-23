Oman Post launches eLockers system for parcels

Muscat: Oman Post has enhanced its portfolio of retail solutions designed to improve the end-consumer experience with the introduction of eLockers in Oman.

With eCommerce growing in the Sultanate, the company is offering an alternative delivery option for parcels for free during the pilot period from March 24 to September 4, 2019.

The first two self-service eLockers will be at Muscat Grand Mall and Sultan Qaboos University’s student centre, meaning customers will be able to pick-up their items easy and securely at a time and day convenient to them.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, CEO, Oman Post, said, “This innovation is in keeping with our journey of transformation and meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of customers across the Sultanate. The eLockers service is all about providing flexibility, privacy and convenience for our customers”. He added, “We are undertaking this pilot eLocker program as part of our strategy to invest in the eCommerce value chain. This move will help us elevate our performance, in order to drive better B2C margins, and ultimately stimulate B2B growth.”

The new eLocker service complements the company’s ePost service, which allows subscribers to receive printed mail and parcels without the need to subscribe to a conventional mailbox. Customers subscribing to ePost receive a specific mailbox number and may arrange pick-up at any ePost enabled post office in Oman.

The eLockers comprise a collection of varied sizes of smart boxes with a secure, user-friendly central digital control panel. When the parcel arrives at the selected locker, the customer will receive a text message containing the number of the smart box at the specified eLocker and a one-time password (OTP) code to open the smart box. ePost users can activate the new service by visiting www.epost.om.