Oman Post inks MoU with Salalah Free Zone

Muscat, April 21 – Two of ASYAD Group companies, Oman Post and Salalah Free Zone Company (SFZ), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate investment in the Sultanate’s logistics sector. The agreement will serve stakeholders and vendors of both companies. Oman Post will have an office based in the Free Zone and its services will be promoted to SFZ investors. An initial 100 post boxes will be provided for investors and vendors, and based on business needs, Oman Post will later provide a full team at SFZ’s Post Office branch to provide tailored services.

The agreement was signed by Abdulmalik al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post and Ali bin Mohammed Tabouk, Deputy CEO of Salalah Free Zone Company. The signing was also attended by Ahmed Akaak, ASYAD Group Chief Marketing Officer, and Badar al Nadabi, Group Corporate Support Officer.

Abdulmalek al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post, said, “Our top priority is our customers and their evolving requirements. This MoU gives them easy access to Oman Post services, and enhances our network to serve the wider logistics sector. This service illustrates that we are delivering on our business excellence promise through collaboration with various sectors and, in this case, with one of our sister companies for the collective good of the Sultanate.”

