MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (Diam) and Abdulmalik bin Abdul Karim al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation to transfer the Diam’s mail from various branches in the Sultanate’s governorates, within the framework of joint cooperation between Diam and Oman Post.

The agreement stipulates that Oman Post will receive the daily mail from the headquarters of ‘Diam’ in the Governorate of Muscat and deliver it to all government and private authorities in the governorate and deliver it on the same day.

The agreement also includes receiving daily mail from the headquarters of ‘Diam’ in the Governorate of Muscat and delivering it to all its branches in the governorates or vice versa.

The mail is taken from the branches of ‘Diam’ in the governorates and delivered to the main headquarters in the Governorate of Muscat, provided that delivery takes place within 24 hours of receipt of the mail.

The partnership between state institutions aims to build trust and benefit from the potential available to each side.

The MoU provides Diam to reduce the financial expenses incurred for daily mail transport, as well as speed and professionalism in delivering mail. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp