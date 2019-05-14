Oman Open promoters commit to three-year deal

Muscat: The European Tour and Oman Golf Committee today announced a three-year partnership ensuring the Oman Open will be played at the stunning Al Mouj Golf in the Sultanate of Oman’s capital city Muscat until 2021. The Oman Golf Committee took over the role of promoter for the Oman Open in 2019 with a mandate to grow the game of golf and the tournament — recognised as Oman’s biggest professional sporting occasion — and has dually delivered in showcasing the beauty and diversity of the Sultanate of Oman, whilst also inspiring the next generation of golfers from the region.

American Kurt Kitayama produced a remarkable comeback to win his second European Tour title of the Race to Dubai season at the Oman Open in February and the tournament is once again set to bolster the European Tour’s Middle East swing from February 27-March 1, 2020. While this year’s event marked only the second staging of the Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf is no stranger to hosting professional golf tournaments. In addition to being recognised as a world-class golf course, drawing rave reviews from the European Tour’s elite players, it has previously played host to the stars of the European Challenge Tour between 2013 and 2017.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas and Honorary Chairman of the Oman Golf Committee, said: “I am very pleased to see the continual growth of the Oman Open, growth which would not have been possible without the trust and support of the many sponsors involved.

“Together we have built a world-class event that we can all be very proud of, an event that will not only encourage the growth of golf in the Sultanate but that also shows that Oman is a beautiful destination for tourists and an attractive destination for investors.”

Keith Waters, Director of International Policy and Chief Operating Officer at the European Tour, added: “The European Tour is delighted with the expansion of the Oman Open and the commitment of the Sultanate of Oman to host and support the event for a further three years. “Our players thoroughly enjoy this event and to have the Oman Golf Committee as the promoter, working with the Oman Golf Association, it is fantastic and will go a long way in further strengthening this tournament.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of the government and thankful for the vision which Dr Rumhy had more than seven years ago. Oman can be very proud that this vision has become reality in such an impressive journey and now has a long-term commitment to grow the Oman Open and golf in the country even further.”

