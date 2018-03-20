Oman Olympic team begins camp in preparation for Jakarta Asian Games

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, march 20 –

The Oman national olympic football team began an internal camp in preparation for the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia in coming August. The internal camp will be until 23rd March and then the team will travel to Qatar to continue the second part of camp by having a friendly match against Qatar Olympic team on 27th March in Doha.

Hamed al Azzani, head coach of Olympic football team, selected the new list of players (born in 1999) for the participation of team in the Asian Games and preparation for Olympics qualification in 2020. The new list of Olympic team includes only four players who participated in the last AFC U-23 championship in China last January. Oman team failed to qualify for the round of 16 after suffering three defeats to

China, Qatar and Uzbekistan in group in stage.

Oman Olympic team has sufficient time to prepare well for the Asian Games especially after completion of the U-21 league and first division league after end of April. Moreover, the administrative team is currently seeking for more external camps and friendly matches in order for team to be fit enough for coming participation.

Coach Azzani selected 25 players from different clubs for internal and external camp in Qatar and players are: Mutasim al Muhaijari, Thuaini Hadeed and Mohammed Nasser (Al Arouba Club) Ihad al Balushi and Zahir al Aghabri (Seeb Club) Aahed al Hadifi, Hussain al Habsi, Omar al Habsi and Qadhafi al Mahrooqi (Al Mudhaibi club) Mohsin al Ghassani, Omran al Hedi and Ammar al Shedi (Suwaiq club) Amer al Shebli (Bousher club) Ghanim al Habshi, Qasab Ba Hajjaj and Mohammed Saleh (Al Nasser club) Saud al Maqbali, Wahab al Sari and Alaa al sheyadi (sohar club) Yazeed al Mashani and ghazi al Najjar (Dhofar club) Abdullah al Ghailani (Al Wahda club) Issam al Subhi (Al Shabab Club) Ahmed al Matrooshi (Al Salam Club) Amer al Rushaidi (Al Rustaq).

